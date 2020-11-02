Amalgamated Bank Sells 408 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at $55,764,194.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $2,060,126.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

NYSE:EL opened at $219.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.81. The company has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $235.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

