Amalgamated Bank Sells 513 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Novocure were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Novocure by 83.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Novocure by 37.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Novocure in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novocure by 11.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Novocure alerts:

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 7,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $569,884.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 15,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $1,576,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,462.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,151 shares of company stock worth $13,034,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Novocure stock opened at $122.10 on Monday. Novocure Ltd has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $140.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,017.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Novocure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.70.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.