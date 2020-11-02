Amalgamated Bank Sells 820 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in The Progressive by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

PGR opened at $91.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average is $86.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $1,424,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,393,050.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

