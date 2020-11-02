Amalgamated Bank Sells 871 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 125.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,140,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,359,000 after acquiring an additional 635,766 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Fiserv by 15.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 27,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 108,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 247,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,191,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 94.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $95.47 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

