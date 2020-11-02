Amalgamated Bank Sells 898 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,281 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,803,000 after purchasing an additional 281,308 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,653,000 after purchasing an additional 692,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $78.94 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $84.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

