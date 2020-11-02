Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 199,931 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Fair Isaac by 6.8% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 46.9% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $391.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $429.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.37. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $452.74.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 18,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.29, for a total value of $8,206,593.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,780,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total value of $12,197,674.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,016 shares in the company, valued at $81,433,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,294 shares of company stock valued at $39,178,343 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.