Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues Earnings Results

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The health services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amedisys had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.22%.
Shares of AMED stock opened at $259.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $259.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.44, for a total transaction of $230,529.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $378,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,570 shares in the company, valued at $7,704,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Amedisys Company Profile
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
