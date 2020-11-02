American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,711,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,258,000 after buying an additional 114,673 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,753,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 6.2% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,923,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,260,000 after purchasing an additional 111,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 117.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,453,000 after buying an additional 1,002,073 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,402,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $37.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

