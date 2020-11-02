American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $50.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

