Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. CSFB lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.08.

AMP opened at $160.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.86. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

