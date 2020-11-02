AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Issues Earnings Results

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 26.84%.

AMSF opened at $58.98 on Monday. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

AMSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMERISAFE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other AMERISAFE news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $205,299.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,293.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

