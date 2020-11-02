Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.58.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $216.94 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 98.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

