Analysts Set Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) PT at $30.80

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARA. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $51,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,220 shares in the company, valued at $15,251,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.69. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

