Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target at C$6.77

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.77.

HBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of HBM opened at C$6.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -3.88.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$289.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

