Analysts Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Price Target at $78.25

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. FMR LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 614.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,022,000 after buying an additional 1,538,835 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth $24,133,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 365.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 285,432 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth $13,582,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.04.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

