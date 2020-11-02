Analysts Set Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Target Price at $4.25

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.
Several research firms have recently commented on MFGP. ValuEngine cut Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Micro Focus International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.
MFGP opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.08. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $14.89.
Micro Focus International Company Profile
Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.
