Analysts Set Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Target Price at $4.25

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFGP. ValuEngine cut Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Micro Focus International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

MFGP opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.08. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $14.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Micro Focus International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Micro Focus International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Micro Focus International by 62.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Micro Focus International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP increased its position in Micro Focus International by 119.7% during the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

