Analysts Set Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Target Price at $44.60

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TLND shares. BidaskClub downgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Talend from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $1,151,377.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 32,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,949 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLND. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Talend by 191.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Talend by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Talend by 534.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 96,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Talend by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.94. Talend has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.31 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

