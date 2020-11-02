Analysts Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price at $217.34

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.34.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,503,726.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $1,316,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,997.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,958 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,967. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDOC opened at $196.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

