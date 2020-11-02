Analyzing KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) and Azul (OTCMKTS:AZUL)

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Azul alerts:

Azul has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Azul and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azul 1 4 3 0 2.25 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Azul currently has a consensus price target of $16.58, indicating a potential upside of 39.87%. Given Azul’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azul is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Azul and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azul $2.78 billion 1.78 -$608.94 million $2.63 4.51 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $12.40 billion 0.04 $501.76 million N/A N/A

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Azul.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Azul shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Azul and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azul -80.96% -10.48% -6.74% KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A

About Azul

Azul S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities. Azul S.A. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.