Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $4.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.21.

AR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 57.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 4.74.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

