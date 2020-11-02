Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $4.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AR. MKM Partners raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Antero Resources by 11.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 43,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $913.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 4.74.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

