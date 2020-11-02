Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%.

Antero Resources stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $913.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 4.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.