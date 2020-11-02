Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Posts Earnings Results

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%.

AIT opened at $61.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average is $58.71. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $70.62.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $616,563.20. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.