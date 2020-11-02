Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 34.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $96.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.84.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

