Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $66.24.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.40%. Analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $428,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,923,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

