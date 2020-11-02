Argus Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $600.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lifted by Argus from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. OTR Global cut ServiceNow to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $509.89.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $497.57 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $533.37. The stock has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 135.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $489.27 and its 200-day moving average is $422.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,973.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,798,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 418,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,705,000 after acquiring an additional 288,465 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 496,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,138,000 after acquiring an additional 283,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,368,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

