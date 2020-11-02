Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Boosted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 59.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,866,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,251,000 after acquiring an additional 835,272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,836,000 after purchasing an additional 432,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,325,000 after buying an additional 80,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,582,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,266,000 after buying an additional 60,236 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG opened at $103.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $110.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $551,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

