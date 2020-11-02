Australian Governance & Ethical Index Fd (ASX:AGM) Increases Dividend to $1.79 Per Share

Australian Governance & Ethical Index Fd (ASX:AGM) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.789 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 111.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Australian Governance & Ethical Index Fd’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.53.

