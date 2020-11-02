Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,487 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Autodesk by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,883,000 after purchasing an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,176,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.41.

ADSK opened at $235.54 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $268.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

