Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Trimmed by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after buying an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after buying an additional 289,810 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 74,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $157.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.64. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.38.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

