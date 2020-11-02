Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.47.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97. Avantor has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $484,517.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,943.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $300,395,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,133,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,085,809 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at $1,834,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 61,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,421,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

