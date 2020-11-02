AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $505.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. AxoGen has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $18.84.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AxoGen by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

