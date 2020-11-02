AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $243.95 million, a P/E ratio of -198.27 and a beta of 1.93. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $6.81.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,870 shares of company stock worth $603,798 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

