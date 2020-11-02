Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AZYO opened at $10.98 on Monday. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

In related news, major shareholder Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 441,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

