B. Riley Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $68.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $57.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTZ. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

MTZ opened at $49.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40. MasTec has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.41.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 65.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 111.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

