Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,808,615,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,192,479,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $361,242,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,696,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 71,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

