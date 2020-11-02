Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $99.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.64. Balchem has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $113.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

