Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Announces $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0034 per share by the bank on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend by 21.3% over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 15.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

