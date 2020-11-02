Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,100 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Benchmark upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

