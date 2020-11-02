Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,104 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 540.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 122.4% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000.

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $38.93 on Monday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $43.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

