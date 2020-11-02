Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 13,480 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5,248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,105 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,858,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,043 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,312 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $42.21 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

