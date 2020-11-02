Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 19,065 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQM opened at $37.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQM. HSBC raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

