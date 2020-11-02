Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 105.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,045 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after buying an additional 7,629,478 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,066,000 after buying an additional 10,403,515 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 64.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after buying an additional 13,647,730 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,092,000 after buying an additional 670,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,399,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,477,000 after buying an additional 406,864 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.