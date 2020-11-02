Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

NYSE D opened at $80.34 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.57, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

