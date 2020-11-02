Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,346 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $319.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.58.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

