Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 82.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after buying an additional 1,077,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 55.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after buying an additional 530,593 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Stryker by 140.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,065,000 after buying an additional 282,852 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $47,250,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $45,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $202.01 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $227.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.85.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

