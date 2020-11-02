Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 3,321 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $64.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

