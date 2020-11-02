Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 101,813 First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 101,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 112.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 110,468 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,737,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $851,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $277,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAN opened at $18.08 on Monday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

