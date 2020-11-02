Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 16.8% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 525,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 75,491 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Fiserv by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 282,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fiserv by 19.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Fiserv by 22.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Fiserv by 19.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 200,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 32,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $95.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.65. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

