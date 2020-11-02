Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 14.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 18.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

In related news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $75.73 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

